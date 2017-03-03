Sheree On Whether She Has Beef Kenya Moore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Sheree came through to the morning show studio and talked about her new fiction book, “Wise Fiances and Side Chicks of Hotlanta.” She talks about the thrilling story and explains, “what I wanted to do is give people something similar to reality TV but on paper.” She also talks about how similar the book is to her real life.
Sheree also talks about her tumultuous friendship with Kenya Moore. Plus, she talks about her fitness interests and her plans to use it and travel the country with her daughter to empower women. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
