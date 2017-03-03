2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Show

Future Performs “Incredible” on The Ellen Show [VIDEO]

Future was the musical guest on a recent episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He performed “Incredible” from HNDRXX, one of two albums he released in a two week span. Watch it below.

Future unveiled Hndrxx in late February, one week after releasing a self-titled album, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 marking the rapper’s fourth consecutive chart-topping album. The swift follow-up, Hndrxx, is expected to take the top spot this week.

