Future Performs “Incredible” on The Ellen Show [VIDEO]

Future was the musical guest on a recent episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He performed “Incredible” from HNDRXX, one of two albums he released in a two week span. Watch it below.
Future unveiled Hndrxx in late February, one week after releasing a self-titled album, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 marking the rapper’s fourth consecutive chart-topping album. The swift follow-up, Hndrxx, is expected to take the top spot this week.
On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In All Diamonds with Future [Photos]
14 photos Launch gallery
On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In All Diamonds with Future [Photos]
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 14
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 14
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 14
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 14
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 14
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 14
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 14
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 14
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 14
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 14
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 14
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 14
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 14
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours