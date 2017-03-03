EXCLUSIVE: Indy Congressman Andre Carson Talks About His Upcoming Youth Opportunities Fair With B-Swift [VIDEO]

Congressman Andre Carson was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana and part of his mission to uplift his hometown starts with the youth of the city.

One way, he is doing that is by hosting his third annual Youth Opportunities Fair along with the Marion County Commission on Youth (MCCOY) and the Indianapolis Public Library

On Friday afternoon, Congressman Carson joined Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift, as he talked about the fair, saying that the event is free and open (no registration required) to anyone who wants to attend and why is important to see families there from across the Seventh Congressional District!

Watch the full video above, to see all that Congressman Carson had to say about his third annual Youth Opportunities Fair!

For more information on Congressman Andre Carson’s 2017 Youth Opportunities Fair, click here.

