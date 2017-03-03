Entertainment
Here’s How Lira Galore Feels About Her Sex Tape Leaking

See what Rick Ross' former fiancé has to say.

1 day ago

Lira Mercer and Miracle Watts Host Medusa Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Another day, another “leaked” sex tape.

Lira Galore is the latest model to have their personal sex sessions uploaded to the Internet for the world to see. After graphic images and video of Lira and a guy being intimate hit social media on Friday, Rick Rossformer girlfried took to Twitter:

Multiple sites reported that it was NBA free agent Lance Stephenson who Lira was caught in the video hooking up with, but the model put an end to those rumors in a lengthy IG post. She captioned the open letter, Women being sexual is NOTHING NEW (recorded or not). What is new is the wave of people “exposing” others intimate moments eternally for momentary satisfaction. That’s weak. Update THAT’S NOT LANCE. And your blogs got it wrong.”

Ms. Galore isn’t the only one to recently have explicit photos and videos of herself hit the Internet. Fellow IG models India Love and Alexis Skyy have both dealt with similar situations in the last few months.

Iyanla Vanzant can’t fix this one, Lira.

