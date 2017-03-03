Keyshia Cole On Measuring Up To The Demands Of R&B Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keyshia Cole came through to the morning show to talk about her new album, “1111 Reset.” She opened up about why she got her signature gap in her teeth fixed. She opens up about why she chose that name for her album, and the idea that everything happens when it is supposed to.
Plus, Keyshia explains why she’s not worried about the constant demands and pressures that exist specifically for R&B artists. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
