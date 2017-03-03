Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Should Chris Brown’s Latest Target Fight Back? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

indyhiphop Staff
Chris Brown is apparently out here threatening people left and right. His ex, Karreuche, responded with a restraining order, and it seems like one of Karreuche’s friends was next on the list for Breezy.

He, too responded to Chris Brown’s threats with a restraining order. But should he have instead stepped up an entertained his foolishness? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

