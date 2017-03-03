Gary’s Tea: Did “The Real” Producers Steal From Tatyana Ali? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tatyana Ali claims that the producers of the hit talk show “The Real,” totally copped her whole idea! She filed a lawsuit against them, claiming she pitched the exact idea behind that show, and they turned her down, but mounted the show with different people 6 months later.

The courts seem to disagree, however. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

