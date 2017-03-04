What's Hot
Home > What's Hot > Entertainment

Foxy Brown Mentions Remy Ma’s Miscarriage & Calls Nicki Minaj Her Bitch In New Diss Record [LISTEN]

1 day ago

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Foxy Brown's Birthday Party - September 25, 2005

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

…Well, Remy Ma did poke fun at the Brooklyn rapper in her vicious “sHETHER” Nicki Minaj diss, rhyming about her hearing impairment.

“I kill rappers, and you good as dead, bitch/Talking sh#t about me to a deaf b#tch.” (Remy Ma referring to Foxy Brown).

Foxy Brown has since decided to retaliate and previewed a snippet of her new track, “Breaks Over”.

On the record, Foxy calls Nicki Minaj her bitch and mentions Remy Ma’s husband, Papoose.

Listen below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Durtty Boyz , Jay Z , lalaa shepard , Nicki Minaj , Remy Ma

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos