Foxy Brown Mentions Remy Ma’s Miscarriage & Calls Nicki Minaj Her Bitch In New Diss Record [LISTEN]

…Well, Remy Ma did poke fun at the Brooklyn rapper in her vicious “sHETHER” Nicki Minaj diss, rhyming about her hearing impairment.

“I kill rappers, and you good as dead, bitch/Talking sh#t about me to a deaf b#tch.” (Remy Ma referring to Foxy Brown).

Foxy Brown has since decided to retaliate and previewed a snippet of her new track, “Breaks Over”.

On the record, Foxy calls Nicki Minaj her bitch and mentions Remy Ma’s husband, Papoose.

Listen below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

