Hip-Hop Spot: Is Nicki Minaj Going To Respond To Remy With More Than Pettiness? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ever since Remy Ma‘s explosive “ShETHER” track dropped, both hers and Nicki Minaj‘s fans alike have anxiously awaited to see what Nicki’s response will entail. It’s been more than just a few days no, and there has been no response, just rumors of Nicki suing Remy Ma over the ShETHER cover.

While that’s certainly a move in terms of pettiness, it definitely doesn’t count in the ring. Will Nicki Minaj actually respond on the mic, or will she keep it petty? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from the Hip-Hop Spot in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

