Da Brat Explains Why She’s Team Remy Ma [VIDEO]



Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj‘s beef stopped us in our tracks when it prompted Remy to drop the cut-throat and vicious diss track, “ShETHER.” As we all anxiously await to see if and when Nicki Minaj will release a response, people are making their decisions on which MC they are repping.

As an important member of a class of trailblazing female MCs herself, Da Brat weighed in, explaining why she’s team Remy Ma all the way, even though she’s not necessarily pro-beef. Check out this video to hear her break it all down on Dish Nation.

