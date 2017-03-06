Future Makes History On Billboard 200 With “HNDRXX”

Via | HipHopDX

Future is one of the hottest artists of the moment and that buzz was solidified after it was announced that his last two albums, the self-titled release and HNDRXX, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. This makes the Atlanta rapper the first artist in the six-decade history of the chart to have two new chart-topping albums in consecutive weeks.

The feat has many historic implications, according to a report from Billboard. Not only is Future the first to replace himself on the charts since 1968, he’s also the first solo act to ever do so. Only eight other acts have held the number one and two spots at the same time on the chart since 1963, which is when Billboard first introduced the current iteration of the 200 chart.

Also On Hot 96.3: