EXCLUSIVE: The Lox Reveal They Are ‘Coming Right Back’ With Another Album & More [VIDEO]

The Lox – Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P are currently on a U.S. tour in support of their new album, Filthy America … It’s Beautiful.

However, before took over the stage at the Old National Centre in downtown Indy, the trio stopped by Hot 96.3. to chat it up with B-Swift, and they discussed a number of different things, including new music, where they revealed they will be coming out with another “Lox” album soon. See the video above!

Beyond new music, the Lox also discussed, today’s generation of hip-hop along with social media and the upcoming Ruff Ryders Reunion Show that was recently announced.

Watch the full interview below!