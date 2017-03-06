Lil Wayne Dropping New Music and Going On Tour

Nobody has heard much from Wayne specially while he is going through his legal battle with his previous label, Cash Money Records. Looks like Wayne is ready to break his silence. Just days after the Young Money rapper announced his “Kloser 2 U tour” , he has followed it up with the announcement of two more tours and new music!

The three-leg trek, “Lil Wayne Takes Da Wurl,” will include the aforementioned Kloser 2 You tour, along with a college tour called Kampus Krash and an international leg called World Wide Weezy.

Wayne also promised new music, which will hopefully be the long-awaited Carter V. He has also previously announced the projects Funeral and Dedication 6.

