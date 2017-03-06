Soulja Boy Is Not Over Chris Brown Calling Off The Fight

Well looks like Soulja Boy isn’t ready to put the beef between him and Chris Brown to rest. Chris Brown hopped on Instagram a few weeks ago to announce that his fight with Soulja Boy isn’t going to happen.

“It was a legit thing on a positive scale,” he said. “All the wrong people got in the way. The middlemen people got in the way. The homies so to speak […] got in the way because they wanted a piece of the pie.”

Soulja Boy took Chris Brown backing out as he was to scared to fight him.Chris’s story was different. He stated he did not feel comfortable making money off the fight. This definitely boosted Big Soulja’s ego a lot

