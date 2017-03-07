EXCLUSIVE: Could The Ruff Ryders Reunion Show Turn Into A Full Tour? The Lox Say … [VIDEO]

Late last year we saw The Lox take the stage with the Bad Boy Tour and now they are currently on their own U.S. tour in support of their new album, Filthy America … It’s Beautiful.

However, recently it was announced that The Lox alongside DMX, Swizz Beatz, Eve and Drag-On who will reunite at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to celebrated the Ruff Ryders’ 20th anniversary.

Back in the day, Ruff Ryders Entertainment was a force in the hip-hop world and known for elevating the careers of MCs like DMX, The Lox and Eve, so some fans are wondering if this one-night reunion show could potentially turn into a full-blow tour.

Although, The Lox didn’t confirm anything about a Ruff Ryders Tour, Jadakiss in particular did reveal to B-Swift that based on the hype and star power of the upcoming show, he could see it possibly turn into a full tour but only time will tell.

Beyond the Ruff Ryders Reunion show, The Lox also discussed number of different things, including new music, where they revealed they will be coming out with another “Lox” album soon! Watch the full interview below!