BET Spring Bling 2006 - Day 2 - Backstage

BET Spring Bling 2006 – Day 2 – Backstage

Photo by BET Spring Bling 2006 - Day 2 - Backstage

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Trina and Trick Daddy Collaboration

29 mins ago

Keisha Nicole
Leave a comment

Haven’t seen or heard much news with Trina and Trick Daddy, but now the duo are teaming up to work on a new project.

“Yesterday me and Trina signed a deal for a Trick & Trina collabo album. So we bringing the city back,” Trick revealed in a new interview with Mass Appeal. “I just want this Trick & Trina record to be classic. I’m going to turn the Diamond Princess back to the Baddest B**ch.” The album will drop via their original label, Slip N’ Slide Records/Atlantic Records.

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos