Trina and Trick Daddy Collaboration

Haven’t seen or heard much news with Trina and Trick Daddy, but now the duo are teaming up to work on a new project.

“Yesterday me and Trina signed a deal for a Trick & Trina collabo album. So we bringing the city back,” Trick revealed in a new interview with Mass Appeal. “I just want this Trick & Trina record to be classic. I’m going to turn the Diamond Princess back to the Baddest B**ch.” The album will drop via their original label, Slip N’ Slide Records/Atlantic Records.

Also On Hot 96.3: