Michelle Obama Praises Chance The Rapper

20 mins ago

Keisha Nicole
Chance the rapper donated $1 million to the Chicago Public School system following a disappointing meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner about the CPS on Friday. He also set up a fundraiser where for every $100k raised, he will match it with $10k.

Michelle Obama and Chance The Rapper share a hometown in Chicago

Michelle Obama took to twitter,

“Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education.”

