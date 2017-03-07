Michelle Obama Praises Chance The Rapper

Chance the rapper donated $1 million to the Chicago Public School system following a disappointing meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner about the CPS on Friday. He also set up a fundraiser where for every $100k raised, he will match it with $10k.

Michelle Obama and Chance The Rapper share a hometown in Chicago

Michelle Obama took to twitter,

“Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education.”

Also On Hot 96.3: