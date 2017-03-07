Ciara Proves That She’s Pregnant And Proud In A New Nude Photo Shoot

Not even pregnancy could stop Ciara from showing off her goodies.

The pregnant singer, who is expecting a child with husband Russell Wilson, showed off her banging body and baby bump in a new photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar. In the interview, CiCi kept mum about her due date, but she did say that she has two babies on the way, “I got this baby and my album.”

Ciara said her son is ready to be a big brother, telling the mag, “He’ll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby. Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.’ Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.”

Baby Future even got his shine in the prestigious magazine, posing for a photo with his mom and stepdad in the nude. Cici continued on about her son with rapper Future, adding that he taught her a lot about vulnerability. She said, “Once you’re able to really be truly truthful with yourself, it’s life changing. You have way more compassion than you imagine, you’re sensitive to the right things.”

Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:55am PST

As for her relationship with her NFL star husband, she gushed to the mag: “If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever — then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving. If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life.”