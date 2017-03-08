Here’s Why Remy Ma Isn’t ‘Proud’ Of ‘shETHER’

On Tuesday, Remy Ma did a Facebook Live interview for Buzzfeed’s Another Round podcast, in which she revealed that “shETHER” isn’t necessarily something she’s proud of.

“I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female. That’s not what I do. Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females. I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other However, in the event that you piss me off and we become arch enemies, run for cover,” she told hosts Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton.

Remy also said, “It just bothers me that this record that I put out, where it’s literally picking apart a female went so viral, and every media outlet wants to talk about it and pick it up; I feel like we could’ve done the same thing working together. I just personally think it would’ve been so much cooler…if we came together and made something crazy. It could’ve been totally different. I don’t regret [‘shETHER’], but I’m not particularly proud of it.”

See what else Remy had to say about her beef with Nicki, her time in prison and more in the interview above.