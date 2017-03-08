Marlon Wayans ‘Too Black’ To Host ‘America’s Got Talent’

Marlon Wayans thinks he’s way “too Black” to replace Nick Cannon on America’s Got Talent.
Rumor has it, producers for the national talent show have narrowed their search for a Nick replacement down to Marlon, Tone Bell and Brandon Mychal Smith. But according to TMZ, AGT just isn’t Marlon’s cup of tea.
“As for filling Nick’s shoes, ” the site reports, “Marlon says that would be the easiest part of the job, literally. He’s a little worried about exec’s concerns that Nick was ‘too black.’ Remember, that’s why he walked away … and Marlon says they got the wrong brotha if they think he’ll ease those concerns.”
See the comedian discuss the gig here and let us know if you think he’s the right person for the job? He’d certainly keep us laughing.
Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon's Unconventional New Style
21 photos Launch gallery
Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon's Unconventional New Style
1. If you've looked Nick Cannon up and down recently (and who hasn't?) you might have noticed something interesting: the actor/comedian/host/rapper seems to be paying particular attention to his skull and his feet when he puts together his 'fits. The style is cutting edge at best, confusing at worst, but undeniably bold. Take a look at Nick's turbans and toes and see if you're feeling this unconventional look.Source:Splash News 1 of 21
2. As far as we can tell, the turban thing started about a year ago with this canary yellow number.Source:Instagram 2 of 21
3. Looks like he's got one to match all his jerseys.Source:Instagram 3 of 21
4. It works for a night on the town, too.Source:Splash News 4 of 21
5. And it seems to go with everything.Source:Splash News 5 of 21
6. The look on Monroe's face kinda sums it up.Source:Instagram 6 of 21
7. Pretty sure we've seen this look on Yasiin Bey.Source:Instagram 7 of 21
8. But the fun doesn't stop at his forehead. Peep Nick's fancy feet...Source:Getty 8 of 21
9. So considerate of him to coordinate with the color of the carpet.Source:Getty 9 of 21
10. Nothing jazzes up a classic suit like...Source:Getty 10 of 21
11. ...Michael Jackson's shoes.Source:Getty 11 of 21
12. Denim and diamonds...Source:Getty 12 of 21
13. ...isn't just for country girls anymore.Source:Getty 13 of 21
14. Sometimes you're feeling kinda low key...Source:Getty 14 of 21
15. ...so you just stick with the three-tone pointy loafers.Source:Getty 15 of 21
16. When your suit looks like this...Source:Getty 16 of 21
17. ...basic white with an understated steel toe might be best.Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. We imagine this is what the flyest dude in Harlem looked like back in the day.Source:Getty 18 of 21
19. Fur is a great way to take a basic gray coat over the top...Source:Getty 19 of 21
20. ...but Scottie dog socks and three-toned loafers, only if you're nasty.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. You can never have enough gold dust on your shoes.Source:Getty 21 of 21
comments – Add Yours