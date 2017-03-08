Entertainment
Marlon Wayans ‘Too Black’ To Host ‘America’s Got Talent’

Yep, you read that right.

6 hours ago

Marlon Wayans thinks he’s way “too Black” to replace Nick Cannon on America’s Got Talent.

Rumor has it, producers for the national talent show have narrowed their search for a Nick replacement down to Marlon, Tone Bell and Brandon Mychal Smith. But according to TMZ, AGT just isn’t Marlon’s cup of tea.

“As for filling Nick’s shoes, ” the site reports, “Marlon says that would be the easiest part of the job, literally. He’s a little worried about exec’s concerns that Nick was ‘too black.’ Remember, that’s why he walked away … and Marlon says they got the wrong brotha if they think he’ll ease those concerns.”

See the comedian discuss the gig here and let us know if you think he’s the right person for the job? He’d certainly keep us laughing.

