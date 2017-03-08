Here’s Why Nicki Minaj Isn’t Responding To Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj is too booked and busy to go back in forth in a rap battle — or so she claims. Sources close to the star revealed that we most likely will not hear a diss track coming from Nicki aimed at Remy Ma anytime soon, despite Rem’s disrespectful “shETHER” track. TMZ reports that Nicki feels Remy’s accusations are being exposed as lies by too many people (including Lil Wayne, Trey Songz and Safaree) and she highly doubts that her career will decline if she doesn’t respond.
An insider also said that Nicki feels she is “winning by silence,” by enjoying Paris Fashion Week and taking the high road by not even mentioning the Bronx rapper’s name. On top of fashion week, Nicki recently released a new app and is working on new music with Future. But although she plans to kill the beef with her silence, the insider claims that Nicki isn’t completely ruling out a counter diss track for Remy.
But will it be too late by then?
Nicki Minaj and Taraji P. Henson Honored At VH1 Big In 2015 Awards
Nicki Minaj and Taraji P. Henson Honored At VH1 Big In 2015 Awards
1. VH1’s Big In 2015 Awards1 of 15
2. Taraji P. Henson2 of 15
3. Taraji. P. Henson3 of 15
4. Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez4 of 15
5. K. Michelle5 of 15
6. K. Michelle6 of 15
7. Mona Scott Young7 of 15
8. O’Shea Jackson Jr.8 of 15
9. Amy Schumer9 of 15
10. Apryl Jones10 of 15
11. Nikki Mudarris11 of 15
12. Jackie Christie12 of 15
13. O’Shea Jackson Jr.13 of 15
14. Tamala Jones14 of 15
15. Amber Rose15 of 15