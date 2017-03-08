Here’s Why Nicki Minaj Isn’t Responding To Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj is too booked and busy to go back in forth in a rap battle — or so she claims. Sources close to the star revealed that we most likely will not hear a diss track coming from Nicki aimed at Remy Ma anytime soon, despite Rem’s disrespectful “shETHER” track. TMZ reports that Nicki feels Remy’s accusations are being exposed as lies by too many people (including Lil Wayne, Trey Songz and Safaree) and she highly doubts that her career will decline if she doesn’t respond.

An insider also said that Nicki feels she is “winning by silence,” by enjoying Paris Fashion Week and taking the high road by not even mentioning the Bronx rapper’s name. On top of fashion week, Nicki recently released a new app and is working on new music with Future. But although she plans to kill the beef with her silence, the insider claims that Nicki isn’t completely ruling out a counter diss track for Remy.

But will it be too late by then?