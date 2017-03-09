Artist profile , Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars has been on the scene for some time now but finally getting the recognition he deserves for his creativity and real artistry. Bruno’s latest project has naysayers changing their tune. 24k Magic shows his talent and individuality in an industry unfamiliar with that concept these days.

Peter Hernandez originally from Honolulu, Hawaii came over with a dream and he has far exceeded that dream. Raised in a family full of musicians Bruno was always perfecting his craft even as a youth. Creating a lane for himself with a sound of his on Bruno well most definitely has a long future ahead of him.

