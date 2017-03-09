Artist profile , tory lanez

Canadian native Tory Lanez was on fire when he hit the scene but seemed to sizzle out as quick as he caught that fire. Now flying under the radar mainly as a writer or being featured on other artist records he is keeping a low profile.

Fans have been waiting for some new music from the 25 year old for some time but the wait may be over… Lanez was said to have some new heat on the way with some unlikely but epic collaborations.

Excited for the new music myself, you know you will hear it first on Hot 96.3! Make sure you keep an ear out for this young artist.

