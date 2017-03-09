EXCLUSIVE: Bibi Bourelly Calls Solange’s Album ‘Legendary’ & ‘Loves’ The Migos [VIDEO]

Bibi Bourelly is the singer and songwriter that you may not know yet but you soon will. At 22 years old, she’s a fresh face in the music industry and her newest single “Ballin” has over 3 million plays on Spotify and counting.

On Wednesday, she visited the Epic Ultra Lounge in Indy. However before performing in front of a packed house and taking pictures with fans, Bourelly stopped by the Hot 96.3 backstage studio as she chatted with B-Swift about a number of things including Solange, who’s album she declared “legendary”, plus she showed some love to rapper trio, The Migos.

Beyond that, Bourelly also expressed in detail, her musical journey as an artist, her upcoming projects and much more!

Watch the Bibi Bourelly’s full interview at Hot 96. backstage studio below.