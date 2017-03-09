Vids
EXCLUSIVE: Bibi Bourelly Says Kanye West Represents ‘Evolution & Is Not Creatively Limited’ [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
After performing in front of a packed house at the Epic Ultra Lounge in Indy, Def Jam recording artist Bibi Bourelly sat down with Hot 96’3 own Keisha Nicole and answered a few questions from the audience.

When asked about being able to re-invent herself as an artist, Bourelly saluted Kanye West for always evolving musically and personally, saying that he represents “evolution” because he is “someone who is not creatively limited”… See the video above!

