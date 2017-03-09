WATCH: Hot 96.3 Remembers The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls [VIDEO]

It’s been 20 years to the day since legendary Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls was shot and killed in Los Angeles, and his influence in rap is still felt as strongly as ever!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Today, some of your favorite Hot 96.3 personalities like B-Swift, Keisha Nicole and Posterchild J1 remember him and his great legacy and reminisce on their favorite Biggie songs and what they miss most about the Brooklyn legend.
Watch the videos above and feel free to take our Notorious B.I.G. quiz to see if you are a true fan the late Biggie Smalls! Click Here to take the quiz!
RIP Biggie Smalls: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G
20 photos Launch gallery
RIP Biggie Smalls: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G
1.Source:Getty 1 of 20
2.Source:Getty 2 of 20
3.Source:Getty 3 of 20
4.Source:Getty 4 of 20
5.Source:Getty 5 of 20
6.Source:Getty 6 of 20
7.Source:Getty 7 of 20
8.Source:Getty 8 of 20
9.Source:Getty 9 of 20
10.Source:Getty 10 of 20
11.Source:Getty 11 of 20
12.Source:Getty 12 of 20
13.Source:Getty 13 of 20
14.Source:Getty 14 of 20
15.Source:Getty 15 of 20
16.Source:Getty 16 of 20
17.Source:Getty 17 of 20
18.Source:Getty 18 of 20
19.Source:Getty 19 of 20
20.Source:Getty 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours