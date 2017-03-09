WATCH: Hot 96.3 Remembers The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls [VIDEO]

It’s been 20 years to the day since legendary Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls was shot and killed in Los Angeles, and his influence in rap is still felt as strongly as ever!

Today, some of your favorite Hot 96.3 personalities like B-Swift, Keisha Nicole and Posterchild J1 remember him and his great legacy and reminisce on their favorite Biggie songs and what they miss most about the Brooklyn legend.

Watch the videos above and feel free to take our Notorious B.I.G. quiz to see if you are a true fan the late Biggie Smalls! Click Here to take the quiz!