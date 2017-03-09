Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Are People Having Less Sex? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

3 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
A new study has found that people are having less sex on average today than they were in the 90s. For married people, the difference is even more drastic. In fact, single people are now having more sex, on average, than married people are.

What could be the cause of decline of one of humanity’s most favorite pastimes? Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this story and others in the Front Page News on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

