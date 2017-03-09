Why Are People Having Less Sex? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A new study has found that people are having less sex on average today than they were in the 90s. For married people, the difference is even more drastic. In fact, single people are now having more sex, on average, than married people are.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
What could be the cause of decline of one of humanity’s most favorite pastimes? Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this story and others in the Front Page News on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Who Has The Worst Sex Face On “Power”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Cookie Johnson How She Reconciles Her Religion With Her Son’s Homosexuality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)
31 photos Launch gallery
31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)
1. Nick CannonSource:Instagram 1 of 31
2. Jennifer LopezSource:Instagram 2 of 31
3. Bill BellamySource:Instagram 3 of 31
4. Kevin HartSource:Instagram 4 of 31
5. Jurnee BellSource:Instagram 5 of 31
6. Naomi CampbellSource:Instagram 6 of 31
7. Aja Naomi KingSource:Instagram 7 of 31
8. Amber P. RileySource:Instagram 8 of 31
9. Alicia KeysSource:Instagram 9 of 31
10. GinuwineSource:Instagram 10 of 31
11. TyreseSource:Instagram 11 of 31
12. Lala AnthonySource:Instagram 12 of 31
13. Mack WildsSource:Instagram 13 of 31
14. Tika SumpterSource:Instagram 14 of 31
15. Taraji P. HensonSource:Instagram 15 of 31
16. Mahershala AliSource:Instagram 16 of 31
17. Jamie FoxxSource:Instagram 17 of 31
18. David and Tamela MannSource:Instagram 18 of 31
19. Lil WayneSource:Instagram 19 of 31
20. Lauren LondonSource:Instagram 20 of 31
21. Jermaine DupriSource:Instagram 21 of 31
22. Toni BraxtonSource:Instagram 22 of 31
23. Elise NealSource:Instagram 23 of 31
24. Logan BrowningSource:Instagram 24 of 31
25. Kandi BurrussSource:Instagram 25 of 31
26. TISource:Instagram 26 of 31
27. TinySource:Instagram 27 of 31
28. Janelle MonaeSource:Instagram 28 of 31
29. Anthony HamiltonSource:Instagram 29 of 31
30. R. KellySource:Instagram 30 of 31
31. Monica BrownnSource:Instagram 31 of 31
comments – Add Yours