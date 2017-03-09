Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: How The Community Is Observing The 20th Anniversary Of Biggie’s Death [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 hours ago

indyhiphop Staff
20 years ago today, on March 9th, 1997, The Notorious B.I.G. was tragically killed in a drive by shooting after a performance at the Soul Train Awards. His death was a massive hit to the hip-hop community, and the whole country seemed to grieve together. Every year on March 9th he is celebrated for his everlasting impact on the art of rap.

Headkrack explains how you can join in on the celebration of his life and legacy. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.com

20 Years Later We Remember Christopher "Biggie" Wallace [PHOTOS]

