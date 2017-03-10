Exclusive Interviews
Home > Exclusive Interviews

Lecrae: ‘If You Love God Why Can’t You Rap About It?’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

41 mins ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Grammy-winning rapper Lecrae is currently pushing his single ‘Blessings‘ with Ty Dolla Sign which will eventually lead to his next album, which he revealed to Hot 96.3, will be released this summer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

During his interview with B-Swift, when asked about Chance The Rapper winning and performing at the 2017 Grammys, Lecrae praised Chance adding that fans have to ‘get to a place where it’s not weird for rap & hip-hop to have a spiritual side.” See the video above.

Watch the full interview below to see what else Lecrae had to say!

Lecrae's Meet & Greet At Hot 96.3!

37 photos Launch gallery

Lecrae's Meet & Greet At Hot 96.3!

Continue reading Lecrae: ‘If You Love God Why Can’t You Rap About It?’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lecrae's Meet & Greet At Hot 96.3!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos