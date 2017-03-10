Lecrae Reveals New Album Details, Mentions Tori Kelly & Metro Boomin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Grammy-winning rapper Lecrae is currently pushing his single ‘Blessings‘ with Ty Dolla Sign which will eventually lead to his next album, which he revealed to Hot 96.3, will be released this summer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

However, during his exclusive Meet and Greet with a few lucky fans at Hot 96.3, he also revealed some of the artists he has been working recently, including Tori Kelly, Metro Boomin and Andra Day.

Watch the full video above!

If you missed Lecrae’s in-studio interview with Hot 96’3 own B-Swift, click here.