What's Hot
Breaking
Home > What's Hot > Entertainment

Report: Ciara Involved In A Car Accident in LA [PHOTOS]

20 mins ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ciara who is currently pregnant with her second child, was reportedly involved in a car accident in L.A. just moments ago.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to TMZ, witnesses day Ciara was driving a white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Based on the pictures below, she can seen walking around and talking on her phone but it was also reported that witnesses saw her clutching her chest and shoulder at one point. Police and Fire Dept. have since responded and are at the scene now. See pictures below.

We will keep you updated as more information beomes available.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Ciara Is Pregnant & Fabulous

11 photos Launch gallery

Ciara Is Pregnant & Fabulous

Continue reading Report: Ciara Involved In A Car Accident in LA [PHOTOS]

Ciara Is Pregnant & Fabulous

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos