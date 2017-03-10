Report: Ciara Involved In A Car Accident in LA [PHOTOS]

Ciara who is currently pregnant with her second child, was reportedly involved in a car accident in L.A. just moments ago.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TMZ, witnesses day Ciara was driving a white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Based on the pictures below, she can seen walking around and talking on her phone but it was also reported that witnesses saw her clutching her chest and shoulder at one point. Police and Fire Dept. have since responded and are at the scene now. See pictures below.

We're told Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder — but was walking around and … https://t.co/i8ijqY7deJ pic.twitter.com/YaLy5PphpK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2017

BREAKING: @ciara Is Involved In a Car Accident – THE NEW MUSIC BUZZ https://t.co/CCgTxSut8a pic.twitter.com/HnWurrmOaC — The New Music Buzz (@TheNewMusicBuzz) March 10, 2017

We will keep you updated as more information beomes available.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty