TeamNicki: These Celebrities Were Caught Playing ‘No Frauds’

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma has extended a lot longer than anticipated.

Two weeks ago Remy dropped “ShEther” a revealing diss track that had everyone talking. And then we waited, and waited, until Nicki responded on Thursday with an uptempo song called “No Frauds”. The song that features Lil Wayne and Drake, has Nicki spitting a few bars in between singing to Remy.

“Heard your pu**y on yuck, I guess you needed a Pap,” she says referring to Remy’ husband Papoose. “What type of bum b**ch shoot a friend over a rack? What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?”

While the general consensus on Twitter was that the song was weak and late, some of Nicki’s celebrity pals have promoted it.

[Video]: Selena Gomez jamming to “No Frauds” by Nicki Minaj featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/QGU373EpWF — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 10, 2017

Selena Gomez sang along to the song while driving with a friend.

Jhene Aiko jamming to Nicki Minaj's new song "No Frauds". QUEENS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ynnGPV13bf — Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) March 10, 2017

Jhene Aiko also played the song in the car, loving the chorus.

Nicki gave Remy 72 hours to respond to her song, but there’s no word from Remy yet. On Instagram the rapper was spotted preparing for a show.

“Gotta get that bread , that dough, that cake; I ain’t on a low-carb diet I get all my carbohydrates,” she says.

