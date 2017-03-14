Chris Brown Finally Wins A Court Battle

Chris Brown has reportedly won in the court battle against his former manager, Mike G.

Back in 2016, Mike Guirguis accused the superstar of locking him in a small room and beating him. He also alleged Chris failed to pay commissions owed for personal services and asked the judge to seize $1.5 million in assets from the singer.

New reports say Guirguis’ request was denied. From Patch.com: “Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant on Tuesday rejected a motion brought by lawyers for Michael Guirguis and his firm, Nitevision Management. Guirguis, also known as Mike G, sued the singer last summer for allegedly beating him up on May 10 last year, just days before Brown was to leave for a European tour. Mike G also alleges that Brown defamed him and Nitevision Management with Instagram postings in which the entertainer claimed that he fired Nitevision because his ex-manager stole money from him.”

The report also touches on Guirguis’ claims that Chris has a bad habit of spending his money recklessly. As Patch.com explains: “He said the 27-year-old singer ‘travels on private jets domestically and internationally, and spends anywhere from $50,000 to $200,000 per trip.’ The plaintiff also argued that Brown’s video shoots have often exceeded his record label’s budgets, and said the singer has had to pay six-figure sums of his own money to cover the additional costs. Brown was fired in July from his Las Vegas residency at Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub, where he earned $3 million annually, Mike G said. Nitevision could suffer ‘great or irreparable injury’ if Brown is allowed to continue spending large sums of money without the funds being replenished, his ex-manager said in his court papers.”

