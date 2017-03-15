Artist Profile: Yong Dolph

Born on the South Side of Chicago raised in Memphis, Anthony Thornton Jr better known as Young Dolph is back with some heat on the way. Just weeks after being in what could have been a fatal car shooting Dolph is ready for war with his new album Bulletproof.

The 31-year old has been in the game some time but didn’t reach his peak until late 2014 early 2015. Dolph grew his fan base on mix-tapes growing a large following and even having a song on billboards top 100 with no album out. But, he is changing that this year with Bulletproof and the timing couldn’t be better having beef with Yo Gotti and surviving a shooting being the topic of discussion.

Make sure you check his new project out…

Also On Hot 96.3: