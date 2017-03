Trump’s Lawyer Demands Snoop Dogg Apologize For Mock Assassination Of The President

Via | HipHopDX

“It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology,” said Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, while speaking to TMZ earlier today.He, like Republican Senator Marco Rubio , feels that Snoop Dogg crossed the line with his latest music video. In the climactic scene of the video in question, Snoop aims a pistol at a Trump look-alike. He fires, though the gun proves be a toy weapon, as it shoots out a red flag that says “BANG.”Even so, Cohen wasn’t amused. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president,” he said, “and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”

