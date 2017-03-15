Gary’s Tea: Why There’s More To Soulja Boy’s Brother’s Sob Story [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Soulja Boy‘s brother, who goes by the name of John Way, dropped a diss track aimed at him, criticizing Soulja for being successful while he and his mother still live in the hood. Soulja Boy’s net worth is certainly off the charts, but as Rickey Smiley points out, there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

Headkrack chimes in with some facts he already knows about Soulja Boy and his relationship to his mother. And when we look at the whole picture, it doesn’t seem like Soulja Boy just up and deserted his family in poverty. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

