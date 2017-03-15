Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why There’s More To Soulja Boy’s Brother’s Sob Story [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment


Soulja Boy‘s brother, who goes by the name of John Way, dropped a diss track aimed at him, criticizing Soulja for being successful while he and his mother still live in the hood. Soulja Boy’s net worth is certainly off the charts, but as Rickey Smiley points out, there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack chimes in with some facts he already knows about Soulja Boy and his relationship to his mother. And when we look at the whole picture, it doesn’t seem like Soulja Boy just up and deserted his family in poverty. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Soulja Boy Won The Fight That Didn’t Happen [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Are Beefing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Soulja Boy Became The Most Entertaining Person In Rap [EXCLUSIVE]

Soulja Boy Covers The September Issue Of Fault Magazine (PHOTOS)

0 photos Launch gallery

Soulja Boy Covers The September Issue Of Fault Magazine (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Soulja Boy Covers The September Issue Of Fault Magazine (PHOTOS)

Soulja Boy Covers The September Issue Of Fault Magazine (PHOTOS)

come up , Diss track , Gary's Tea , hood , John Way , Money , sob story , Soulja Boy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos