Meek Mill Charged with Assault at St. Louis Airport

State of Emergency, indeed! SOE4 performer Meek Mill has been charged with assault the day after #314Day right here at St. Louis International Airport. According to TMZ, an airport employee set off the Philadelphia rapper by allegedly following him around for a selfie.

Guess Meek Mill wasn’t up for the extra-ness, so he told off the employee and somehow the two ended up in a physical altercation. Once airport police was alerted, Meek Mill along with two airport employees were charged with misdemeanor assault. They were all given a summons to appear in court in lieu of arrest.

Meek Mill is already on probation for a weapons and drug conviction, so this could be a violation.

TMZ goes on to report: 5 minutes before they posted the story, Meek Mill was spotted ordering pizza at St. Louis International airport just before catching a flight so he appears to be alright. As this story continues to develop, we’ll keep you posted.