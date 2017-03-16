Hip-Hop Spot: How Swizz Beats & Just Blaze’s Battle Started Something [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Swizz Beats and Just Blaze almost stopped the whole world with their fantastic producer’s beat battle, which brought their decades of incredible work to light, and even unveiled some unreleased heat, in Swizz Beats’ case. When this first hit the web, Headkrack predicted that the situation would lead to more battles between hip-hop’s finest producers, and he was right.

Now, four mega-producers are set to face off for a six-figure prize. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

