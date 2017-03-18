Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and Ty Dolla $ign Give New Meaning To ‘Eye Candy’ With The Visuals For “Swalla” (NEW VIDEO)

Nicki Minaj teamed up with Jason Derulo and Ty Dolla $ign to launch the video for their collaborative single “Swalla” and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

The video is every bit freaky as it is colorful. Nicki rocks a bright pink latex two-piece outfit, strategically hugging every inch of her famous curves. Her almond shaped eyes are covered by metallic futuristic shades as she spits her rhymes in a candy coated room. Derulo and Ty Dolla $ign get up close and personal with the gang of sexy backup dancers as they indulge in sweet treats, twerk in synchrony and flaunt their impressive buns in barely-there booty shorts.

Willy Wonka ain’t got nothing on this crew. Peep the eye-popping video below:

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

