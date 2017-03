Headkrack’s Son LJ Ruffin Reveals Dope Sneaker Releases For Spring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack‘s son, LJ Ruffin, has all the sneaker news out there for the sneaker heads. Now that’s the official first day of spring, it’s that time of year to revamp your closets with the right kicks for the new season.

With new releases from Jordan, Nike, and Adidas, check out this exclusive video to get the scoop on what’s really good, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

