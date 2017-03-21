Drake’s ‘More Life’ Album Makes History

Drake recently dropped his latest album More Life on Friday and even he may be surprised at the success over the weekend.

According to The Verge, More Life has racked up 61.3 million Spotify streams in its first 24 hours. But the Apple Music numbers are even more groundbreaking, with the album being streamed 89.9 million times in its first 24 hours on the music app, making history for single-day streaming record across all streaming platforms.

This isn’t Drizzy first time breaking major records after dropping new music. The 6 God has already been certified as the first artist in the history of Spotify to log over 10 billion streams. With all the momentum surrounding Drake’s new sound, he’s bound to reach the 20 billion stream mark fairly soon.

Congrats, Drizzy!