EXCLUSIVE: B.O.B Talks About His Next Album, T.I & More With B-Swift [VIDEO]

Born in North Carolina and raised in Georgia, it’s safe to say that B.O.B continues to have one of the top songs heading into summer with his song “4 Lit” which he released late last year.

On Tuesday afternoon, B.O.B stopped by Hot 96.3 studios to chat with B-Swift, as he talked about his upcoming new album, which he revealed he will be releasing independently. Plus he went on to talk about his process in the studio, his relationship with T.I. and he answered a few rapid fire questions.

Watch B.O.B’s full interview above.