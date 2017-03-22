Artist Profile: Rae Sremmurd

Khalif “Swae Lee” and his brother Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown are the duo that make up Rae Sremmurd. The two brothers are killing the game right now, producing hits with every single they drop. Born in California raised in Mississippi the two lived in the projects even being homeless at one point but never let that discourage them from pursing their dreams of making it big.

The Brown boys signed a record deal with Mike Will Made-it Ear Drummers imprint in 2013 putting the duo in the game but their single “Black Beatles” put them on the map. This song took them to another level having the mannequin challenge attached to the song. The sky is the limit for Rae Sremmurd at this point and everything they touch is turning to gold.

The two have another hit on their hands with French Montana on the Unforgettable track. Make sure you check it out…

