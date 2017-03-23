EXCLUSIVE: Crispus Attucks Boys Basketball Team Is Set To Return To Glory & Make History [VIDEO]

In 1955, Crispus Attucks was the first all-black high school in the nation to win a state championship and on Saturday, they’ll play Twin Lakes High School at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a shot at their first state title in 58 years.

However, on Thursday morning, head coach Chris Hawkins and seniors Zac Owens, Nike Sibande, Teyon Scanlan and Alex Cooley joined B-Swift to talk about their great season, the legacy of Crispus Attucks and their upcoming championship game this Saturday,

Watch the full video above and be sure to check out Cripus Attucks as they take on Twin Lakes at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.