18 Year Old College Student Shot and Killed During Rap Video

Via | HipHopDX

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday (March 20) Ayana McAllister, 18, was in attendance for a rap music video shoot in Northeast Washington, D.C. According to her father, Anthony McAllister, she was home on spring break from Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina when tragedy struck.

Sometime around 8:40 p.m., the college teen was fatally shot in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast, NBC reports. Police also revealed a second woman was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries before they arrived.

“That’s my baby. I just miss her warm smile, the close relationship that we have,” Anthony McAllister told the press. He says his daughter was watching the video shoot of a friend who is a rapper and “she was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

