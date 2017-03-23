Diddy’s Revolt TV Is Being Sued For Racism

Via | HipHopDX

MANHATTAN, NY – Puff Daddy’s Revolt TV has come under attack by a group of men who are claiming both racism and ageism.

Page Six reports that five white men over the age of 39 who worked for Revolt TV as part of the production crew for “The Breakfast Club” claimed in Manhattan Supreme Court that they were treated “worse than other employees who were younger and African-American.”

The group of producers, who worked on other shows in the past, including “The Howard Stern Show,” took note of several instances where age and race appeared to be a factor in how they were treated.

The suit specifically calls out the actions of Revolt TV Executive Vice President Val Boreland.

Boreland allegedly “was always rude, condescending and dismissive towards the [team]…Ms. Boreland, however, treated the African-American staff in a much friendlier and respectful manner.”

Additionally, the suit claims that African American staff were allowed to come into work late and even drunk.

