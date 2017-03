The comedy-horror film, ‘Meet The Blacks’ was the highlight of a lot of people’s spring last year, leaving fans wanting more. On Thursday afternoon, comedian Gary Owen revealed that he and Mike Epps will once again join forces for “Meet The Blacks” sequel.

However, here is the kicker, the storyline will be a parody of the new hit movie “Get Out.”

Watch the full video above to get all the details and to hear what he thought about the movie “Get Out!”

