Bow Wow Is Back To Black, No Longer ‘Mixed’

Bow Wow is back to claiming his blackness — and bragging about his fineness.

Just months after trolling the Internet by publicly denouncing his blackness on social media, the rapper is now back to claiming his heritage. In an Instagram video, Bow went into detail about how much fun he had at a party in Dallas and went on a rant for the ladies about his good looks. “What a night Dallas. This my third day here, I feel like I’m about to move to this motherf***a,” he said.

He continued, “God damn, n*gga so fine man. Lips is just pink. Teeth white. My eyes is white, they match my sheets. Eyes green, the same color as money. I mean this is amazing. I look beautiful, look at me.” As if that wasn’t enough bragging, Shad Moss went on about having the new gold and white Ciroc bottle and how women flocked to him when they saw it, but he didn’t want their “dirty lips” on it.

Before changing the caption to his braggadocious post, it read, “Im fine as f**k! Look into my eyes ladies!!! You neva seen a black man YES N***A I SAID BLACK with blonde hair and green eyes! Im a win win baby hahaha”

Bow Wow is known more now for his Internet antics than his work, but his trolling never ceases to amaze us. Check it out for yourself.