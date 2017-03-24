Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kendrick Lamar, Wyclef Jean, The Missing Girls & More [EXCLUSIVE]

indyhiphop Staff
Headkrack and Brat were at it again in this edition of Flow And Go!” They covered a range of topics, including Kendrick Lamar, the new Power Rangers movie, Wyclef Jean’s run in with police, the missing girls in D.C. and more!

 

Watch the exclusive video above (or the audio below) and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

