Artist Profile: Rick Ross

Ricky Rozay may be one of the biggest artist in the game right now and has managed to hold it down for over a decade. Reaching his peek some might say with his latest project “Rather You Than Me” he is on his way to having another hit album on his hands.

William Leonard Roberts was born in Mississippi and raised in Florida where he was a star athlete. After attending college on a athletic scholarship Rick recognized that was not his passion and quickly migrated to music. Rick’s career really took off in 2006 with Port of Miami with the single Hustling.

From there he has been producing hit after hit and true hip hop fans are loving it. Make sure you check out Rather You Than Me!

